Tapping into some unspent local developer funding, a local group has managed to get two vintage London Underground clocks for their railway station.

The Chadwell Heath South Residents’ Association announced that Redbridge Council will be funding the clocks with £12,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which is the money developers pay for local area improvements to get permission for their new blocks of flats.

Chadwell Heath station is currently a TfL Rail service station, but will hand over to the Elizabeth line when it eventually opens.

Although it’ll be an Elizabeth line station, the clocks will be in the style of the 1940s Magneta Time Company designs at some Central line tube stations.

So expect a hint of tube roundel next to the purple of the Lizzy line.

Local MP, Jon Cruddas commented on his website, that “this is a really welcome investment for reimagining Chadwell Heath Station once the Elizabeth Line opens.”

The clocks will be installed on platforms 3 and 4 — platforms 1 and 2 are not in use at this station.

In addition, as part of the station improvements, they aim to put up seven specially designed vintage posters on the station building’s façade. The artwork will depict the area’s most famous landmarks, while heritage photos will be put in the waiting room.

