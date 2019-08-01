The man himself will be in London for a Q&A session after a screening of that most iconic of Star Trek movies, The Wrath of Khan.

The event, at the Hammersmith Apollo will be a big-screen showing of the movie — with that famous scream — followed by by a live conversation with William Shatner.

It’s not often that he’s in London, and even rarer to do a Q&A session, so this is a fairly unique event. Also, while some may prefer the ferretted version of Khan, few will ever really be better than Ricardo Montalban in the original TV series and film.

According to the event listing, William Shatner will be sharing stories from portraying the original Captain Kirk in the Star Trek television series and movies, and from his later career. Fans will also have a chance to ask Mr. Shatner their question during the audience-led Q&A.

Tickets go on sale on Friday morning at the Eventim website.

