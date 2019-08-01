Over four nights in August, it will be possible to go into the mighty stone edifice and see it in the twilight hours.

The twilight openings include the main Cathedral, the undercroft and a chance to take in the London skyline, from the comfort of the Stone Gallery, or if you’re feeling brave, up high on the Golden Gallery.

Note that at the moment, the Whispering Gallery is closed.

Just like during a daytime visit, personal, hand-held non-flash photography is now permitted.

The evening openings are from 7pm to 9:30pm, with the last entry to the outside Dome galleries at 8:45pm.

The evenings openings take place on the following dates and I’ve include sunset times if you want to go up to the top of the Dome for that.

Thursday 8 August – sunset at 8:36pm

Thursday 15 August – sunset at 8:23pm

Thursday 22 August – sunset at 8:09pm

Thursday 29 August – sunset at 7:54pm

There is also the new exhibition in the crypt about the time they nearly closed the Cathedral because it was unsafe.

Tickets cost £12.80 and can be booked here.

On the evening, you will be able to upgrade to an Annual Pass for £4.20 by going to the admission desk before 8:45pm each evening.

As photos are now allowed, here are some to whet your appetite from a recent visit.

Also on ianVisits