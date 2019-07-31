To celebrate 125 years of Tower Bridge, it will be hosting a series of one-off talks inside the the South Tower. The talks all take place in the new Learning Centre, a brand-new floor created inside the South Tower – with views across the bridge.

There are five evening talks taking place, all starting at 7:30pm, and cost £20, which includes a return visit to the bridge visitor tours.

Tickets will go on sale shortly.

The Illuminated River Project

Sat 5 Sept 2019

The Illuminated River Project is a London wide public art commission that will transform the capital at night, lighting up 15 bridges across the River Thames. Once complete, the project will be the longest public art project in the world, seen over 130 million times a year during its record 10-year lifespan.

Join Illuminated River’s director Sarah Gaventa and project architect Chris Waite inside Tower Bridge to explore the ambitious decade-long public art project and how the Bridge will shine in its role.

Sir Horace Jones and the Architecture of Tower Bridge

Thur 12 Sept 2019

Dr. Jennifer Freeman, architectural historian and writer, and a specialist in ‘at risk’ conservation buildings will guide guests through the extraordinary life of Tower Bridge architect Sir Horace Jones.

A specialist on the man behind a number of London’s most iconic buildings, including Smithfield Market and Billingsgate Market, Dr Freeman will not only explore Jones’ legacy and his innovations as a designer and planner, but the architectural marvel Tower Bridge remains as to this day.

Tower Bridge Eats: Cooking and dining with the denizens of Tower Bridge in 1894

Thur 17 Oct 2019

Don your kitchen whites and test your taste buds to explore the past century through an exclusive tasting talk with food historian Dr Annie Gray. Dr. Gray will take foodies on a whistle-stop gastronomic tour of 125 years of human history at Tower Bridge.

An Illustrated Construction of Tower Bridge

Thur 7 Nov 2019

From the fanciful to the farcical, explore some of the alternative river crossing designs presented to the City of London’s special committee in 1876.

Tom Furber, Engagement and Learning Officer at London Metropolitan Archives offers an insight into some of the weird and wacky designs submitted for the design competition a river crossing east of London Bridge in the late 19th century, as well as the ground-breaking construction of Tower Bridge.

Tower Bridge & the Thames on Film

Thur 5 Dec 2019

This illustrated talk by British Film Institute curator Simon McCallum will give a flavour of the BFI National Archive’s unparalleled collection of film and TV about London, with a focus on life along the Thames. Drawing on an array of newsreel footage, documentaries and home movies, this archive tour will include glimpses of the Bridge across the past century. These films are part of the Britain on Film initiative, with thousands of newly digitised titles from the BFI and partner archives around the UK now free to explore on BFI Player.

Simon’s talk will be complemented by a screening of the classic 1959 film The Boy on The Bridge, made possible by the estate of director Kevin McClory.

Also on ianVisits