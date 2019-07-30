The tunnels under Waterloo station are set to be turned into an “immersive experience” based on the forthcoming sequel to IT.

Spanning over 11,000 square feet of bespoke sets built into the vast underground maze of disused railway tunnels, the Vaults will be decorated with scenes from the movie, IT Chapter 2.

Although details are light at the moment, the T&Cs says that it will contain themes and content similar to the film with which it is associated, and may not be suitable for people distressed by themes of horror or immersive scare experiences.

The Vaults will open to the public on between Friday 30th August to Wednesday 4th September, ahead of the movie release, and tickets will be released on 6th August.

Entry will be free – which as it’s indirectly a plug for their film, is how it should be.

