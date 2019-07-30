Posted on by ianvisits Posted in History 1 Comment ↓

It’s a compliment of sorts when your museum is so popular that it has to stop allowing people to just turn up and visit.

That’s the curse of the Sir John Soane museum which has been seeing the queues outside getting progressively longer and longer, to the point where they’ve given up the unfettered access.

From 1st August, you will nee a timed entry ticket to go into the museum.

(c) Sir John Soane Museum

While that pretty much kills off the “wandering around the area and might pop in”, it does mean for the considerably larger number of people who make a special trip to the museum, they wont have to stand outside any more.

The museum will continue to be open Wed-Sun, and closed on Mon/Tues.

Although entry is free, they are asking for a suggested donation of £10.

To book tickets now, and forever more, go here.

Also on ianVisits

Tagged with:

Whats's on in London: today or tomorrow or this weekend

One comment on “Sir John Soane’s Museum going tickets only from August
  1. constantino attard says:
    30th July 2019 at 12:47 pm

    £10 is a bit steep for this museum, i dont see anyone contributing that

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*