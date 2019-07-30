It’s a compliment of sorts when your museum is so popular that it has to stop allowing people to just turn up and visit.

That’s the curse of the Sir John Soane museum which has been seeing the queues outside getting progressively longer and longer, to the point where they’ve given up the unfettered access.

From 1st August, you will nee a timed entry ticket to go into the museum.

While that pretty much kills off the “wandering around the area and might pop in”, it does mean for the considerably larger number of people who make a special trip to the museum, they wont have to stand outside any more.

The museum will continue to be open Wed-Sun, and closed on Mon/Tues.

Although entry is free, they are asking for a suggested donation of £10.

To book tickets now, and forever more, go here.

