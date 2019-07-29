If you’re the sort of person who reads this blog, then the thought of the XKCD author, Randall Munroe coming to London probably made you let out a little squeak of excitement.

He’s giving a 90-minute talk at the Southbank Centre in October, were you will be invited into his mind-bending and entertaining world, where cutting-edge science meets the things we do everyday.

Drawing on the cartoons in How To, Munroe shows us highly impractical advice for everything from landing a plane to digging a hole. He offers tips for taking a selfie with a telescope, crossing a river by boiling it, and getting to your appointments on time by destroying the moon.

In a London exclusive, the creator of xkcd and the books What If? and Thing Explainer presents his latest book of comics, How To.

The talk takes place on Monday 7th October at 7:30pm.

Tickets cost £15, £25 and £35 plus a £3 booking fee and are available here.

Copies of Randall Munroe’s new book, How To (RRP £16.99) are available for £12.99 when you buy a ticket to the talk. These may be collected at the event.

Munroe was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, and grew up outside Richmond, Virginia. After studying physics at Christopher Newport University, he got a job building robots at NASA Langley Research Center.

In 2006, he left NASA to draw comics on the internet full time, and has since been nominated for a Hugo Award three times. The International Astronomical Union recently named an asteroid after him: asteroid 4942 Munroe is big enough to cause mass extinction if it ever hits a planet like Earth.

