Westminster Cathedral is the building that’s NOT Westminster Abbey, but IS the building with a stunning mosaic covered interior to see.

Being a modern Catholic Cathedral it’s ram packed with gold and marble and all the trappings of a high religion, and is still unfinished. That gives it a rather odd appealing appearance almost as if it’s a massive soot coated railway tunnel, with decoration at the bottom.

For a few days in September, they will be giving guided tours as part of the London Design Festival, of the architectural and design features of the Victorian architect John Francis Bentley’s masterpiece.

The foundation stone was laid in 1895 and the fabric of the building was completed eight years later.

The awesome interior of the Cathedral, although incomplete, contains fine marble-work and mosaics. The fourteen Stations of the Cross, by the sculptor Eric Gill, are world renowned.

The tours take place at 2pm on each day from 12th to 22nd September, except Wed 18th.

Pre-booking is essential to manage tour numbers. Please contact: annemariem@rcdow.org.uk to book your place on one of the tours.

While you’re there, don’t forget to take the lift to the top of the tall tower for exceptional views across the tops of the buildings in the area.

Also on ianVisits