The William Morris Gallery is aiming to put on the first ever exhibition to explore Victorian William Morris and the modernist Bauhaus movement.

Although working half a century before the Bauhaus opened its doors in 1919, Morris’s ideas about art, craft and community had a profound influence on the seminal German design school. Walter Gropius, its founder, personally acknowledged the debt he owed to “Ruskin and Morris of England”.

But there has never been an exhibition exploring this connection.

To correct this oversight, London’s William Morris Gallery is now fund raising £15,000 to stage a historic exhibition uniting the pioneering work of Morris and the Bauhaus.

As it’s a crowd- sourced fundraising effort, if you make a donation, you get goodies back in return.

For example £15 gets you some postcards, £25 gets you an exhibition tote bag and upwards to limited edition art prints and private tours of the exhibition.

The aim is to bring together more than 60 objects: textiles, furniture, ceramics, sculpture, photography and works on paper, some of which have never been displayed in the UK before. Objects made at the Bauhaus will be shown side-by-side with works by Morris and his circle.

You can find out more, and support the campaign here.

If they reach their fund raising target, then the exhibition will open this autumn.

Also on ianVisits