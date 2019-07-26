A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Man arrested after tear gas released on London Underground train during fight Mirror

People traveling along part of the Jubilee line will soon be able to use their mobile phones while still in the tunnels. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

A report by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has warned that the final bill for the already over-budget Crossrail project cannot be foreseen. ianVisits

A short history of Crossrail 2 (Part 1) London Reconnections

Mainline / Overground

Commuters have faced delays and overcrowding as temperatures on the UK’s hottest day caused chaos on the rail network. BBC News

DLR

Shocking moment teenage ‘subway surfer’ clings to the back of a DLR train as it pulls away Daily Mail

Miscellaneous

The day the UAE’s Sheikh Rashid drove the London Tube The National

Hendrick’s Gin creates scented tunnel wrap in King’s Cross Station Campaign (£)

Stanmore tube station to convert car park into flats ianVisits

A woman has had her leg partially amputated after she fell between a train and the platform at Gatwick Airport station. The Sun

Man stopped by police for going up the wrong escalator says he was ‘racially profiled’ Metro

And finally: Here’s the longest you could get trapped in the train doors for on every London Underground line CityMetric

