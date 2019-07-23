This summer, there will be a season of Manga films shown on the Barbican’s big screens. Some big name films are in the mix, including Patlabor. which I would say is the second best Manga film ever made (no guesses needed for #1).

The season is all about the fusion with and problems that come with human-machine interfaces, from robots to cybernetic implants.

All tickets cost £12.60 and need to be booked in advance.

Thur

The horror – and the pleasure – of a body infected and transformed by technology are at the core of this thumping cyberpunk nightmare, a key reference for the anime that followed.

Sat

A fresh approach to a long established franchise, Macross Plus The Movie features a love triangle, a deadly rivalry, a virtual idol singer and some of the most dazzling combat sequences ever animated.

Sun

Based on a successful franchise (high concept: city cops with robots instead of patrol cars), this movie takes the team and their machines into darker territory as technology and mysticism collide.

Wed

How human are you if every part of you is cybernetic and you’re not even sure who controls your brain?

Tues

Japan has one of the world’s largest economies and a highly advanced technological sector. Japan’s Right wants to re-militarise. Japan has a rapidly ageing population. Three issues, one outcome?

Sat

A dazzling movie by the best director Studio Ghibli ever let go, this is both visually delicious and solidly plotted, combining age-old romantic and family drama with terrifyingly possible technology.

Osamu Tezuka created his manga Metropolis based on a single still from Fritz Lang’s movie in a story in his mother’s film magazine. This movie version matches Lang’s epic for scale, drama and pathos.

Mon

Paprika is a film about dreams – the ones we talk about, the ones we think we can keep to ourselves and the ones exposed by a new technology that allows others to enter and even control our dreams.

