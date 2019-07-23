This summer, there will be a season of Manga films shown on the Barbican’s big screens. Some big name films are in the mix, including Patlabor. which I would say is the second best Manga film ever made (no guesses needed for #1).
The season is all about the fusion with and problems that come with human-machine interfaces, from robots to cybernetic implants.
All tickets cost £12.60 and need to be booked in advance.
Tetsuo, The Iron Man + panel discussion
Thur 12th Sep 2019, 18:30
The horror – and the pleasure – of a body infected and transformed by technology are at the core of this thumping cyberpunk nightmare, a key reference for the anime that followed.
Macross Plus The Movie + introduction
Sat 14th Sep 2019, 18:00
A fresh approach to a long established franchise, Macross Plus The Movie features a love triangle, a deadly rivalry, a virtual idol singer and some of the most dazzling combat sequences ever animated.
Patlabor The Movie + Introduction
Sun
Based on a successful franchise (high concept: city cops with robots instead of patrol cars), this movie takes the team and their machines into darker territory as technology and mysticism collide.
Ghost in the Shell + Introduction by Shoji Kawamori
Wed 18th Sep 2019, 20:45
How human are you if every part of you is cybernetic and you’re not even sure who controls your brain?
Roujin Z + introduction
Tues 24th Sep 2019, 18:45
Japan has one of the world’s largest economies and a highly advanced technological sector. Japan’s Right wants to re-militarise. Japan has a rapidly ageing population. Three issues, one outcome?
Summer Wars + introduction
Sat
A dazzling movie by the best director Studio Ghibli ever let go, this is both visually delicious and solidly plotted, combining age-old romantic and family drama with terrifyingly possible technology.
Metropolis + introduction
Sun 29 Sep 2019, 16:00
Osamu Tezuka created his manga Metropolis based on a single still from Fritz Lang’s movie in a story in his mother’s film magazine. This movie version matches Lang’s epic for scale, drama and pathos.
Paprika + introduction
Mon 30th Sep 2019, 20:45
Paprika is a film about dreams – the ones we talk about, the ones we think we can keep to ourselves and the ones exposed by a new technology that allows others to enter and even control our dreams.
