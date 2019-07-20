Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Day trips from London No Comments ↓

Suggestions for things to do outside London in August 2019.

My regular look ahead to events happening next month that would probably be in my events guide, if only they weren’t happening outside the psychological barrier of the M25 motorway.

Bristol Balloon Fiesta

Yorkshire Day1st Aug
Celebrate all things Yorkshire when the UK’s largest county comes together to indulge in vast quantities of regional pride.Yorkshire
St Wilfrid’s Procession3rd Aug
The traditional St Wilfred’s procession makes its way through Ripon, accompanied by floats, morris men ending at a town fair.Ripon,
North Yorks.
World Hen Racing Championship3rd Aug
Held for 20 years, this is an annual sporting event where the hens have to race along a 20 metre race track.Bonsall,
Derbyshire
South West Birdman3rd Aug
Lots of crazy people or so called ‘would-be aviators’ flinging themselves over the pier to see who can ‘fly’ the furthest or at least plummet hilariously into the waiting sea.Ilfracombe,
Devon
Weald of Kent Steam Rally3rd-4th Aug
Around 40 full sized steam engines, and a large selection of scale engines on display.Woodchurch,
Kent
World Pea Throwing Championship4th Aug
People compete the throw three peas the furthest down a local lane.Lewes,
East Sussex
Brigg Horse Fair5th Aug
It’s a traditional but unofficial forum for travellers to parade and trade their steeds in the time-honoured fashion, with hundreds of people going along to watch.Brigg,
North Lincs.
Coldstream Civic Week5th-9th Aug
A ride to the Flodden Memorial to commemorate the dead of 1513. Wreaths are laid, a short service held and an oration delivered by a guest speaker. Friday evening sees a torchlight procession and firework display.Coldstream,
Scottish Borders
Robin Hood Festival5th-11th Aug
A week long celebration of the legend of Robin Hood, it features entertainment for all the family.Sherwood Forest,
Nottinghamshire
Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show6th Aug
The oldest surviving gooseberry show in the country, established in 1800. Gardeners enter their biggest gooseberries into one of four classes: red gooseberries, yellow ones, greens and white ones.Whitby,
Yorkshire
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta8th-11th Aug
Annual festival of giant balloons, with their famous Nightglow, where 30 or more balloons will glow in time to music and fireworks on two evenings.Bristol
Seeing it Differently8th-18th Aug
There will be a 50ft helter skelter installed inside Norwich Cathedral — to get up high to the ceiling and whiz back down again.Norwich,
Norfolk
The Burry Man9th Aug
Follow the Burry Man throughout the streets of Queensferry as he drinks whisky and spreads good luckQueensferry,
West Lothian
Shrewsbury Flower Show9th-10th Aug
Stunning floral displays, show jumping, medieval jousting, motorcycle displays, music, fireworks and special guest appearances.Shrewsbury,
Shropshire
Portsmouth Kite Festival10th-11th Aug
Annual festival with everything from classic kites to modern inflatables.Portsmouth,
Hampshire
Whitby Regatta10th-12th Aug
Yacht racing, rowing races and various free forms of entertainment, finishing with a prize presentation and firework display.Whitby,
North Yorkshire
Cowes Week10th-17th Aug
Up to 40 daily races for around 1,000 boats at the largest sailing regatta of its kind in the world.Isle of Wight
Glasgow International Piping Festival10th-18th Aug
The world’s largest festival for bagpipe musicians.Glasgow,
Scotland
Kettlewell Scarecrow Festival10th-18th Aug
Around 100 scarecrows appearing in gardens, open spaces, hidden corners and even on rooftops dotted around the village.Kettlewell,
North Yorkshire
Lymm Rushbearing11th Aug
A morris parade through the area, dragging a cart of rushes to be laid on the floor of the local church.Lymm,
Chester
British Fireworks Championships14th-15th Aug
Two evenings of entertainment culminating in spectacular fireworks displays from six companies seeking the title of British Firework Champions.Plymouth,
Devon
Eastbourne International Airshow15th-18th Aug
Four days of action packed flying on Eastbourne seafront. The Red Arrows leading a packed programme of Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, British Army and civilian aircraft.Eastbourne,
Sussex
Marymass Festival15th-26th Aug
Marymass is a 12 day annual medieval festival and horse fair dting back to 1372, the festival now incorporates tradition with modern-day influence.Irvine,
North Ayrshire
Nightgown Parade16th-18th Aug
A modern parade by women (and some men) in their night dresses through the town as a fundraiser for the RNLI.Staithes,
Yorkshire
Birdfair16th-18th Aug
Described as the birdwatcher’s Glastonbury, Birdfair encompasses the whole spectrum of the birdwatching industry whilst at the same time supporting global bird conservation.Rutland Water,
Rutland
Imber Bus17th Aug
One day per year when a fleet of old buses carry people around the military Salisbury Plain to a deserted village – and beyond.Warminster,
Wiltshire 
Race the Train17th Aug
Sporting event where runners try to beat a preservation train running along the rails by racing it along local roads and footpaths.Tywyn, Wales
Lighthouse’s Heritage Weekend17th-18th Aug
Many lighthouses and places of associated interest will be open to the public, and there will be special events at lighthouses and lightvessels both at home and abroad.Various locations
Marhamchurch Revel19th Aug
 Before the revel procession the Revel Queen is crowned by “Old Father Time” and mounts a white pony, which leads a band and a number of boys who carry bows of greenery cut from trees.Marhamchurch,
Cornwall
Bosworth Commemoration19th Aug
The Richard III Society visits Bosworth for its annual commemoration of the Battle. A service is held in Sutton Cheney church to honour the fallen in the battle and is attended by Society members from around the world.Bosworth,
Leicestershire
Orange Rolling20th Aug
The odd spectacle of watching people race and chase oranges down a steep high street in Totnes, South Devon. The tradition reputedly dates back to the day Sir Francis Drake bumped into a delivery boy, causing him to spill his fast-moving fruit down the hill.Totnes,
Devon
The Saddleworth Rushcart23rd-25th Aug
Procession around the local area with a two-wheeled cart filled with rushes, in a slightly conical shape thirteen feet high weighing about two tons to the local Church. Some 150 men pull on the "stangs" fixed to strong rope which, in turn, is fixed to the cart.Saddleworth,
Yorkshire
St Bartholomew’s Bun Race24th Aug
Children run around the church of St. Bart’s and are given a bun especially baked for the occasion. The biscuit bears the date 1190 to mark the founding of St.
Bartholomew’s Hospital.		Sandwich,
Kent
Lee Gap Fair24th Aug
Lee Fair is reputedly the oldest charter fair still in existence, with a history dating well over 800 years.West Ardsley,
Leeds
Wallace Day Centenary March24th Aug
A march by locals to the Wallace Memeorial where wreaths are laid to the memory of the great warrior.Elderslie,
Renfrewshire
The Burning of Old Bartle24th Aug
The ancient ritual of Burning Bartle takes place every year, when a larger than life figure is paraded down the village main street accompanied by repeated chants of the Bartle doggerel. When Bartle reaches ‘his end’ in Grassgill, he is set alight, accompanied by songs and cheers from the assembled masses.Leyburn,
North Yorkshire
Military Odyssey24th-26th Aug
Said to be the largest collection of military re-enactors from ancient greek to modern times in mock battles and
displays		Maidstone,
Kent
Eyam Plague Commemoration Service25th Aug
A village that lost a quarter of its population to plague has an annual commemoration.Eyam,
Derbyshire
Bog Snorkelling Championships25th Aug
Bog snorkelling is a sporting event in which competitors complete, in the shortest time possible, two consecutive lengths of a water-filled trench cut through a peat bog.Llanwrtyd Wells,
Mid Wales
The Uffington White Horse Show25th-26th Aug
Annual country fair, with stunt horsemen, falconry in the shadow of the famous bronze-age chalk cut horse.Uffington,
Oxfordshire
Shrewsbury Steam Engine & Vintage Vehicle Rally25th-26th Aug
Over 1,000 exhibits will be appearing within the popular Rally area, covering 45 acres of parkland. In additon, olde-style fair and trade stalls.Shrewsbury,
Shropshire
Bourton Football in the River26th Aug
A football match between six-a-side teams played in the middle of the shallow river, playing in usually knee-high waters. The event is over 100 years old.Bourton,
Gloucestershire
Gravy Wrestling Championship26th Aug
A wild and whacky wrestling competition in a pool full of Lancashire Gravy. Contestants must wrestle in the Gravy for 2 minutes whilst being scored for audience applause, and various different moves.Rossendale,
Lancashire
World Haggis Eating Championship31st Aug
Part of the highland games, a high-speed Haggis eating contest that’s open to anyone.Birnam,
Perthshire

