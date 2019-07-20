Suggestions for things to do outside London in August 2019.

My regular look ahead to events happening next month that would probably be in my events guide, if only they weren’t happening outside the psychological barrier of the M25 motorway.

National Sheepdog Trials 2019 Various

Rounds for the national championship leading to the UK finals later in the year. Various

Yorkshire Day 1st Aug

Celebrate all things Yorkshire when the UK’s largest county comes together to indulge in vast quantities of regional pride. Yorkshire

12-hour lawnmower racing 3rd Aug

As the name implies, a whole day of endurance racing on powered lawnmowers. Five Oaks,

Sussex

St Wilfrid’s Procession 3rd Aug

The traditional St Wilfred’s procession makes its way through Ripon, accompanied by floats, morris men ending at a town fair. Ripon,

North Yorks.

World Hen Racing Championship 3rd Aug

Held for 20 years, this is an annual sporting event where the hens have to race along a 20 metre race track. Bonsall,

Derbyshire

South West Birdman 3rd Aug

Lots of crazy people or so called ‘would-be aviators’ flinging themselves over the pier to see who can ‘fly’ the furthest or at least plummet hilariously into the waiting sea. Ilfracombe,

Devon

Weald of Kent Steam Rally 3rd-4th Aug

Around 40 full sized steam engines, and a large selection of scale engines on display. Woodchurch,

Kent

World Pea Throwing Championship 4th Aug

People compete the throw three peas the furthest down a local lane. Lewes,

East Sussex

Brigg Horse Fair 5th Aug

It’s a traditional but unofficial forum for travellers to parade and trade their steeds in the time-honoured fashion, with hundreds of people going along to watch. Brigg,

North Lincs.

Coldstream Civic Week 5th-9th Aug

A ride to the Flodden Memorial to commemorate the dead of 1513. Wreaths are laid, a short service held and an oration delivered by a guest speaker. Friday evening sees a torchlight procession and firework display. Coldstream,

Scottish Borders

Robin Hood Festival 5th-11th Aug

A week long celebration of the legend of Robin Hood, it features entertainment for all the family. Sherwood Forest,

Nottinghamshire

Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show 6th Aug

The oldest surviving gooseberry show in the country, established in 1800. Gardeners enter their biggest gooseberries into one of four classes: red gooseberries, yellow ones, greens and white ones. Whitby,

Yorkshire

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 8th-11th Aug

Annual festival of giant balloons, with their famous Nightglow, where 30 or more balloons will glow in time to music and fireworks on two evenings. Bristol

Seeing it Differently 8th-18th Aug

There will be a 50ft helter skelter installed inside Norwich Cathedral — to get up high to the ceiling and whiz back down again. Norwich,

Norfolk

The Burry Man 9th Aug

Follow the Burry Man throughout the streets of Queensferry as he drinks whisky and spreads good luck Queensferry,

West Lothian

Shrewsbury Flower Show 9th-10th Aug

Stunning floral displays, show jumping, medieval jousting, motorcycle displays, music, fireworks and special guest appearances. Shrewsbury,

Shropshire

Portsmouth Kite Festival 10th-11th Aug

Annual festival with everything from classic kites to modern inflatables. Portsmouth,

Hampshire

Whitby Regatta 10th-12th Aug

Yacht racing, rowing races and various free forms of entertainment, finishing with a prize presentation and firework display. Whitby,

North Yorkshire

Cowes Week 10th-17th Aug

Up to 40 daily races for around 1,000 boats at the largest sailing regatta of its kind in the world. Isle of Wight

Glasgow International Piping Festival 10th-18th Aug

The world’s largest festival for bagpipe musicians. Glasgow,

Scotland

Kettlewell Scarecrow Festival 10th-18th Aug

Around 100 scarecrows appearing in gardens, open spaces, hidden corners and even on rooftops dotted around the village. Kettlewell,

North Yorkshire

Lymm Rushbearing 11th Aug

A morris parade through the area, dragging a cart of rushes to be laid on the floor of the local church. Lymm,

Chester

British Fireworks Championships 14th-15th Aug

Two evenings of entertainment culminating in spectacular fireworks displays from six companies seeking the title of British Firework Champions. Plymouth,

Devon

Eastbourne International Airshow 15th-18th Aug

Four days of action packed flying on Eastbourne seafront. The Red Arrows leading a packed programme of Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, British Army and civilian aircraft. Eastbourne,

Sussex

Marymass Festival 15th-26th Aug

Marymass is a 12 day annual medieval festival and horse fair dting back to 1372, the festival now incorporates tradition with modern-day influence. Irvine,

North Ayrshire

Nightgown Parade 16th-18th Aug

A modern parade by women (and some men) in their night dresses through the town as a fundraiser for the RNLI. Staithes,

Yorkshire

Birdfair 16th-18th Aug

Described as the birdwatcher’s Glastonbury, Birdfair encompasses the whole spectrum of the birdwatching industry whilst at the same time supporting global bird conservation. Rutland Water,

Rutland

Imber Bus 17th Aug

One day per year when a fleet of old buses carry people around the military Salisbury Plain to a deserted village – and beyond. Warminster,

Wiltshire

Race the Train 17th Aug

Sporting event where runners try to beat a preservation train running along the rails by racing it along local roads and footpaths. Tywyn, Wales

Many lighthouses and places of associated interest will be open to the public, and there will be special events at lighthouses and lightvessels both at home and abroad. Various locations

Marhamchurch Revel 19th Aug

Before the revel procession the Revel Queen is crowned by “Old Father Time” and mounts a white pony, which leads a band and a number of boys who carry bows of greenery cut from trees. Marhamchurch,

Cornwall

Bosworth Commemoration 19th Aug

The Richard III Society visits Bosworth for its annual commemoration of the Battle. A service is held in Sutton Cheney church to honour the fallen in the battle and is attended by Society members from around the world. Bosworth,

Leicestershire

Orange Rolling 20th Aug

The odd spectacle of watching people race and chase oranges down a steep high street in Totnes, South Devon. The tradition reputedly dates back to the day Sir Francis Drake bumped into a delivery boy, causing him to spill his fast-moving fruit down the hill. Totnes,

Devon

The Saddleworth Rushcart 23rd-25th Aug

Procession around the local area with a two-wheeled cart filled with rushes, in a slightly conical shape thirteen feet high weighing about two tons to the local Church. Some 150 men pull on the "stangs" fixed to strong rope which, in turn, is fixed to the cart. Saddleworth,

Yorkshire

St Bartholomew’s Bun Race 24th Aug

Children run around the church of St. Bart’s and are given a bun especially baked for the occasion. The biscuit bears the date 1190 to mark the founding of St.

Bartholomew’s Hospital. Sandwich,

Kent

Lee Gap Fair 24th Aug

Lee Fair is reputedly the oldest charter fair still in existence, with a history dating well over 800 years. West Ardsley,

Leeds

Wallace Day Centenary March 24th Aug

A march by locals to the Wallace Memeorial where wreaths are laid to the memory of the great warrior. Elderslie,

Renfrewshire

The Burning of Old Bartle 24th Aug

The ancient ritual of Burning Bartle takes place every year, when a larger than life figure is paraded down the village main street accompanied by repeated chants of the Bartle doggerel. When Bartle reaches ‘his end’ in Grassgill, he is set alight, accompanied by songs and cheers from the assembled masses. Leyburn,

North Yorkshire

Military Odyssey 24th-26th Aug

Said to be the largest collection of military re-enactors from ancient greek to modern times in mock battles and

displays Maidstone,

Kent

Eyam Plague Commemoration Service 25th Aug

A village that lost a quarter of its population to plague has an annual commemoration. Eyam,

Derbyshire

Bog Snorkelling Championships 25th Aug

Bog snorkelling is a sporting event in which competitors complete, in the shortest time possible, two consecutive lengths of a water-filled trench cut through a peat bog. Llanwrtyd Wells,

Mid Wales

The Uffington White Horse Show 25th-26th Aug

Annual country fair, with stunt horsemen, falconry in the shadow of the famous bronze-age chalk cut horse. Uffington,

Oxfordshire

Over 1,000 exhibits will be appearing within the popular Rally area, covering 45 acres of parkland. In additon, olde-style fair and trade stalls. Shrewsbury,

Shropshire

Bourton Football in the River 26th Aug

A football match between six-a-side teams played in the middle of the shallow river, playing in usually knee-high waters. The event is over 100 years old. Bourton,

Gloucestershire

Gravy Wrestling Championship 26th Aug

A wild and whacky wrestling competition in a pool full of Lancashire Gravy. Contestants must wrestle in the Gravy for 2 minutes whilst being scored for audience applause, and various different moves. Rossendale,

Lancashire

World Haggis Eating Championship 31st Aug