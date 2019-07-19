A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Andy Lord appointed new Managing Director of London Underground CILTUK

London Underground’s Northern line extension – a construction update ianVisits

Analysis: District line delays likely to continue under outdated signalling system IET

Mum gives birth to healthy baby girl at Westminster Tube station MyLondon

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Campaign for Crossrail extension through Bexley gets boost Local London

Workers have downed-tools on the Crossrail Bond Street station site following concerns over dust levels. Construction Enquirer

TSSA Sign MTR Crossrail Recognition Agreement TSSA

Huddersfield glass company delivers signs for Crossrail Business Up North

Crossrail chief executive Mark Wild has said it is racing to get problem station Bond Street finished to start trial running trains through the station by early next year. Building

Mainline / Overground

From 20 July to 4 August 2019 there will be engineering works at Barking Riverside. This is being undertaken by TfL who are extending the London Overground. Your Thurrock

This coming August bank holiday is not a time to be using King’s Cross station, as a lot of the lines will be closed. ianVisits

Tory candidate for London mayor says HS2 should be halted Telegraph

Rail firm Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has been fined £1 million after a passenger was killed when his head went out of a train carriage window. Standard

Nine London Waterloo platforms closed by lineside fire on Wednesday BBC News

Miscellaneous

Maritime Transport (Maritime) has launched two new dedicated rail services from DP World London Gateway to its rail terminals in Trafford Park and Wakefield Ship Management

Plans to build affordable flats next to a Barnet tube station have been turned down by councillors. Local Times

Turns out there are tube roundel deserts served up by the Royal Box at Wimbledon @JudyMurray

JCDecaux Airport has completely redeveloped the advertising portfolio for Heathrow Rail, which connects Heathrow Airport with central London. Moodie Davitt

Bright patterned panels envelop this south London railway bridge, which designer Yinka Ilori has revived as part of this year’s London Festival of Architecture. Dezeen

And finally: Alternative Tube map reveals London’s cheapest pints Drinks Business

—

Image above is from July 2012: An unusual train movement on the London Underground

Also on ianVisits