An exhibition is taking a look at the past paintings and the future illuminations of the bridges across the Thames.

Illuminated River, a public art commission to light up the Thames bridges at night, is featured in this new display at Guildhall Art Gallery, alongside paintings of the Thames in the past.

Led by light artist Leo Villareal and London-based architects, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands, Illuminated River is a public artwork that will be installed on up to 15 central London bridges.

The first four bridges – London, Cannon Street, Southwark, and Millennium, all of which are owned and managed by the City of London – will be illuminated in summer 2019.

The exhibition is a chance to see some details of the first bridges to be illuminated, and how they plan to do it. A mix of information boards and a glossy video seek to get people excited about the project.

That’s all set among a display of historic paintings that have been selected by Illuminated River artist Leo Villareal from the collection of Guildhall Art Gallery, to complement his vision for the Thames bridges.

It’s a chance to see both the past and future side by side.

The exhibition is open daily at the Guildhall Art Gallery until 1st September. Entry is free.

