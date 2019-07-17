This coming August bank holiday is not a time to be using King’s Cross station, as a lot of the lines will be closed.

The closure is due to engineering works that will simplify the track layout around King’s Cross station for the first time in 40 years. At the same time, Network Rail will also be opening two new lines by re-opening a disused tunnel on the approach to King’s Cross; increasing the approach to the main intercity platforms from four tracks to six.

In addition, the signalling system from King’s Cross to Peterborough is being transferred from the King’s Cross Signal Box to the Railway Operation Centre in York. This will allow for the signal box at King’s Cross to be demolished, opening up the space for the new tracks into the re-opened tunnel.

Because of this, on Saturday and Sunday, there are no trains on the following routes:

London King’s Cross and Peterborough / Cambridge

London St Pancras and Cambridge

Moorgate and Welwyn Garden City / Stevenage via Hertford North

In addition, all Grand Central services are cancelled and Hull Trains will run a reduced service which will be diverted to run to and from St Pancras station.

Due to the closure at King’s Cross, East Midlands Trains and Thameslink services into St Pancras station are also expected to be very busy.

Because of the works, Network Rail says that passengers are advised not to travel on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 August unless avoidable, and a limited bus replacement service will be offered.

On Bank Holiday Monday, a reduced service will run to and from London Kings Cross. Trains may operate with extended journey times.

Train companies are advising passengers to travel either Friday evening (23rd August) or Tuesday morning (27th August) if possible.

