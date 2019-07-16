At Battersea Power Station station, the civils team have been drawing their activities to a close as the site transitions into the ‘fit out’ stage of works with multiple specialist sub-contractors now on board.

With over 90% of the block work to create the internal walls now complete and a final coat of paint applied, the newly created ‘back of house’ rooms will be fitted with the mechanical and electrical equipment required to power the station.

March also saw the completion of the installation of the precast coffered panels which form the ticket hall’s architectural ceiling.

At Nine Elms station, they recently completed the final structural concrete pour, and cladding works are well under way at platform level to add the architectural finish to the walls and ceilings.

Within Kennington Station, fit out works continue inside the hoarding followed by commissioning during engineering hours.

The rail team also reached a milestone in April when the final section of track, the cross over segment, was fixed in situ which completes the track installation for the entire project and connects the Northern Line Extension from start to finish.

The track in the extension between Battersea and Nine Elms has also been installed on special low vibration supports.

Works are also continuing below ground at the two ventilation shafts at Kennington Green and Kennington Park.

The extension is due to be opened in Autumn 2021.

All photos (c) Transport for London

Also on ianVisits