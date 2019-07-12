Although anyone can stand along the route of the Lord Mayor’s Show in November, there is a set of stands right next to St Paul’s Cathedral for the best views.

There are two rows of grandstand seats next to St Pauls on either side of the route, offering great views of the procession and a chance to sit down.

Grandstand seats are released in the Summer – usually in early July – when planning for the year’s Show is complete.

In fact, they go on sale on Monday 15th July — although newsletter subscribers got early tickets and about half have sold already.

Tickets cost £40 and includes the commemorative programme, which can also be ordered in advance for £5 if you are not sitting in the stands.

The Lord Mayor’s Show will take place on 9th November 2019, when the newly elected Mayor heads to St Paul’s Cathedral to swear the oath of office. A few nights before, he (or she) also does a practice run.

