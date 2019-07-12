There will be a chance to go behind the scenes at Piccadilly Circus tube station as part of the expanding Hidden London tours from the London Transport Museum.

Piccadilly Circus station opened in 1906 serving the Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines, and was extensively modernised by Charles Holden between 1925 and 1928 to meet passenger demands. The station now boasts one of the finest examples of subterranean architecture on the London Underground.

The tours will take visitors through otherwise secret doors, to passageways and lift shafts closed to the public since 1929 and discover the original Edwardian design features, the stories of wartime sheltering and secret storage of priceless artefacts.

The tours will be held on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 21st August and 27th September.

Tickets cost £43 (£38 concessions), and include a half-day entry to the London Transport Museum, which is conveniently just down the road from Piccadilly Circus.

Tickets will go sale to the public on Friday 19th July, but if you sign up to the museum newsletter, you will get an early-bird option to buy tickets on Thursday 18th July.

Due to the popularity of the tickets, you are advised to set up a London Transport Museum account before trying to purchase tickets. If you already have a London Transport Museum account, make sure you know your account login details and password before they go on sale..

Also, if you join the Friends, then you get an even earlier bird chance to book tickets on the Wednesday.

