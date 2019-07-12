A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube strike threat escalates as eighth round of talks break up Standard

Oval Tube Station hosts Odyssey Stories exhibition telling the stories of local people London News

Woman cooling off with massive fan on Central Line is envy of all Londoners Metro

The Northern Line cost commuters nearly £30 million in lost hourly wages last year, new figures have revealed. Local Times

Jubilee line train drove with doors open due to ‘poor training and tiredness’ ianVisits

London Underground wi-fi data collection ‘has huge potential’ BBC News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Watchdog drops probe into TfL over Crossrail delays Building

Work will start on demolishing Ilford Station in winter 2019 says Network Rail Illford Recorder

Compulsory Purchase, Crossrail and the Crichel Down Rules – When to assume a ‘threat of compulsion’ Lexology

Crossrail has seen an increase in “high potential near misses” on site as it moves from construction activities to the testing and commissioning phase, NCE

Mainline / Overground

Emergency crews stage biological incident exercise at Heathrow Express terminus. Local Times

A track worker killed by a passenger train in south London was on a zero-hours contract, probably fatigued, and left exposed to danger when a colleague failed to turn up for work, investigators have found. The Guardian

London Victoria train derailment causes chaos for commuters The Guardian

Miscellaneous

A fare dodger has been spared jail after he viciously attacked a Tube worker who challenged him at Victoria station. MyLondon

TfL boss Mike Brown talks money, mayors and clean air Standard

HS2 will benefit North and regions more than London, says new report Yorkshire Post

One of the periodic reports from TfL has been released with details of ongoing network upgrades across the networks it controls over the past few months ianVisits

And finally: Nepal’s tourism campaign mistakenly uses photo from Thailand in London Underground campaign The Daily Star

