Underneath the Guildhall art gallery is a small space that currently has three historic documents on display.

The Liber Albus

The Liber Albus, or White Book for obvious reasons when you see it is a collection of the City of London’s laws, customs and privileges compiled by John Carpenter, Town Clerk in the fifteenth century.

It has been passed down through the centuries, right up to modern days, to the current Town Clerk, John Barradell.

Hooke’s Diary

Robert Hooke was the City of London’s Surveyor after the Great Fire of London in 1666 and he worked with Sir Christopher Wren to rebuild the City.

Hooke’s Diary is inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the UK Register as an item of documentary evidence of outstanding significance, in this display his diary records him viewing the site at Moorfields for the new Bethlem Hospital.

Tower Bridge

2019 is the bicentenary of the birth of the City of London Architect, Sir Horace Jones. Sir Horace worked on several City markets, the memorial at Temple Bar and even part of Guildhall, but here they display documents from the construction of the Tower of London

The Guildhall’s Heritage Gallery is open every day and is free to visit. These three items will be on show until 8th August, then they usually swap them out for three other documents.

