A bridge that rolls over to allow boats to pass through, and then back for humans to cross could be built at Canning Town.

The elegant Cody Dock Rolling Bridge aims to create an easier link between the Cody Wilds and the new Lea River Park that links Canning Town to 26 miles of towpath walks along the Lea Valley.

The bridge will also enable Cody Dock to re-open to boats for the first time in over 50 years.

What’s exciting about the project is the simplicity and yet amazing design of the bridge. It looks like a normal pedestrian bridge across the docks, but when boats need to pass, it quite literally flips upside down to create enough space for small boats.



Morphs not included

Designed by Tom Randall-Page this contemporary bridge design is also an architectural first.

They have planning permission for the bridge, and are now fundraising to build it. As they have signed up some 7,000 local supporters that has unlocked a pledge of £40,000 to come from London City Hall, if the remainder of the £200,000 funding can also be secured.

Every crowd funding donor will have their name cast in metal to provide a lasting record of their connection with this chapter in Cody Dock’s history.

