If you use the area, you might have noticed building works at the road junction outside Holborn tube station. What looks like a simple exercise in widening the congested pavements a bit is part of a much larger project to improve the streets for pedestrians across the wider area.

Most significantly at this junction though, they aren’t just widening the pavements, but introducing what they call a “super crossing” — very similar to the one at Oxford Circus (and yes, at other places as well).

The X-crossing will help remove one the big problems with the Holborn junction, in that it can be very slow to navigate your way across, especially if going from the north-west to south-east sides as the road traffic lights are synced in a way that makes the crossing quite tedious.

The building works are now underway, as regular commuters will have noticed, probably snarling at the disruption.

Give it a few months though, and that fairly annoying road junction should be a lot less irritating to cross.

Elsewhere, works to pedestrianise Museum Street, add cycle lanes to Theoalds Road and widen the pavements around Kingsway and Southampton Row.

They’re also exploring partial pedestrianisation of the section of road directly outside the British Museum, and also unspecified plans to do something with the Kingsway Subway.

All they need to do to make it perfect is drop that awful “BeeMidTown” branding for the area.

