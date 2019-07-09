As part of the annual Burlington House Courtyard Lates evening, there will be a series of behind-the-scenes tour of the Geological Society’s Library.

This is a chance to see rooms of the Society not usually open to the public and some treasures from their collections. The tour includes a visit to Map Room with its collection of 40,000 geological maps from around the world.

To mark the Geological Society’s Year of Carbon and the courtyard theme of Elements, the tours will include a look at a few items from the Geological Society’s archive that throw light on the importance of the coal industry to the development of the science of geology in the 19th Century.

This event is free but pre-booking is essential. Tours take place on Friday 19th July at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm and last approximately 45 minutes.

To book a free ticket, go here.

