The London Underground is set to make a staring role in the latest attempt to turn H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds into a TV series.

The adaptation is set in modern-day Europe and will be an eight part TV series that stars Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern. Although details are still being kept secretive, the producers have released a few images, including scenes that include the London Underground being used as a shelter.

Eagle eyed readers will quickly spot that they’ve repurposed the disused Jubilee line platforms at Charing Cross station for the TV series. All the station names have been covered over so they’re not trying to claim it’s somewhere particular, and is often the case with filming at the station, all the posters are for fake movies.

The TV series is being made by Urban Myth Films in partnership with Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa and AGC Television. Canal Plus and Fox have European distribution rights. It’s expected to be released later this year.

“If aliens ever visit us, I think the outcome would be much as when Christopher Columbus first landed in America, which didn’t turn out very well for the American Indians.” Stephen Hawking

