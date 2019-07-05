A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
A Boris Johnson premiership could be good news for the prospects of a Bakerloo line extension, a Southwark Council officer has said. SE1
A massive project to upgrade Bank tube station has reached a landmark stage, with over half of the construction work now complete. ianVisits
London’s Underground is So Ancient it Sometimes Gets Replacement Parts From Museums Gizmodo
The number of pickpocketing offences reported on London’s Underground network has more than doubled in two years. Talk Radio
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Problems with the first Crossrail scheme are likely to delay the opening of Crossrail 2, the boss of the fledgling project has admitted. Building
Mainline / Overground
Public to have say on renaming White Hart Lane station Tottenham Hotspur The Guardian
A long running campaign to open up a freight railway in West London for passenger use has received a boost from a supportive TfL report into the line. ianVisits
Heathrow surface access director Tony Caccavone has dismissed calls for a joined up rail network between London’s main airports. NCE
Miscellaneous
“Everyone’s Art Gallery: Posters of the London Underground” at the Art Institute of Chicago Blouin Art Info
Women Inspiring Rail: A Q&A with Aoife Considine, Heathrow Express Global Railway Review
Man arrested at London Bridge for making ‘hoax bomb threats’ on train MyLondon
TfL quietly upgrades its journey planner Diamond Geezer
The first national rail strike since 1994 has moved a step closer with more than 40,000 mainline rail staff to be balloted in a dispute over pensions. Standard
And finally: Quartermass and the Pit is coming to Blu-Ray Sci-Fi Movie Page
—
Image above is from Dec 2017: 40 years of Flying the Tube to Heathrow Airport
Original Quatermass and the Pit the BBC 1950`s tv series is on the iPlayer for 6 months,I thought that according to documenteres most of the series had been lost along with most of Beyond the Fringe starring Peter Cook and Dudley Moore which I found complete on youtube.