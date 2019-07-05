A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A Boris Johnson premiership could be good news for the prospects of a Bakerloo line extension, a Southwark Council officer has said. SE1

A massive project to upgrade Bank tube station has reached a landmark stage, with over half of the construction work now complete. ianVisits

London’s Underground is So Ancient it Sometimes Gets Replacement Parts From Museums Gizmodo

The number of pickpocketing offences reported on London’s Underground network has more than doubled in two years. Talk Radio

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Problems with the first Crossrail scheme are likely to delay the opening of Crossrail 2, the boss of the fledgling project has admitted. Building

Mainline / Overground

Public to have say on renaming White Hart Lane station Tottenham Hotspur The Guardian

A long running campaign to open up a freight railway in West London for passenger use has received a boost from a supportive TfL report into the line. ianVisits

Heathrow surface access director Tony Caccavone has dismissed calls for a joined up rail network between London’s main airports. NCE

Miscellaneous

“Everyone’s Art Gallery: Posters of the London Underground” at the Art Institute of Chicago Blouin Art Info

Women Inspiring Rail: A Q&A with Aoife Considine, Heathrow Express Global Railway Review

Man arrested at London Bridge for making ‘hoax bomb threats’ on train MyLondon

TfL quietly upgrades its journey planner Diamond Geezer

The first national rail strike since 1994 has moved a step closer with more than 40,000 mainline rail staff to be balloted in a dispute over pensions. Standard

And finally: Quartermass and the Pit is coming to Blu-Ray Sci-Fi Movie Page

