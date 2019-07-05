Following the success of the large glowing tube roundels sold by the London Transport Museum, which are lovely, but a bit big for some people, they’ve launched a smaller version as well.

The large version is 36cm wide, while the smaller option is 22cm wide.

This mini underground roundel lightbox comes with 3 inserts (Underground, London, and Mind the Gap) and like the larger version can be operated by batteries or usb cable.

Batteries are not included but a short usb cable is included.

The large roundel costs £35 from here and via Amazon here, and its smaller cousin is £25 and available here.

Hook one up to a movement sensitive plug and you’ve got a perfect night time lamp for the hallway.

