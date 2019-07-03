Look to the skies this Saturday (6th July) at the Red Arrows will fly over central London.
You wont be hugely surprised to realise that it’s for Pride, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots that triggered the campaign for gay rights across the world.
And what could be more impressive than the Red Arrows strutting their stuff over London to mark the occasion.
According to the air traffic warning, the route and times are as follows:
- 13:04 – FARNBOROUGH AD
- 13:06 – W OF GODALMING
- 13:13 – W OF HOLBOROUGH
- 13:17 – CHIPPING ONGAR
- 13:19 – GREAT NOTLEY
- 13:20 – WITHAM
- 13:22 – BRENTWOOD
- 13:24 – ILFORD
- 13:25 – TRAFALGAR SQUARE
- 13:26 – BROMPTON
- 13:27 – MORDEN
- 13:29 – OCKHAM
- 13:30 – GODALMING
- 13:35 – W OF WINCHESTER
- 13:38 – N OF FORDINGBRIDGE
- 13:44 – NW OF GLASTONBURY
- 13:49 – CARDIFF AD
Might just see them from Walthamstow.