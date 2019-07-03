Look to the skies this Saturday (6th July) at the Red Arrows will fly over central London.

You wont be hugely surprised to realise that it’s for Pride, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots that triggered the campaign for gay rights across the world.

And what could be more impressive than the Red Arrows strutting their stuff over London to mark the occasion.

According to the air traffic warning, the route and times are as follows:

13:04 – FARNBOROUGH AD

13:06 – W OF GODALMING

13:13 – W OF HOLBOROUGH

13:17 – CHIPPING ONGAR

13:19 – GREAT NOTLEY

13:20 – WITHAM

13:22 – BRENTWOOD

13:24 – ILFORD

13:25 – TRAFALGAR SQUARE

13:26 – BROMPTON

13:27 – MORDEN

13:29 – OCKHAM

13:30 – GODALMING

13:35 – W OF WINCHESTER

13:38 – N OF FORDINGBRIDGE

13:44 – NW OF GLASTONBURY

13:49 – CARDIFF AD

