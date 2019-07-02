A massive project to upgrade Bank tube station has reached a landmark stage, with over half of the construction work now complete.

When the project is complete in 2022, there will be a new tunnel for the southbound Northern line, allowing the existing platform to be converted into a new customer concourse in order to reduce overcrowding.

A new travolator will also link the Northern and Central lines, and a brand new entrance on Cannon Street will provide escalators straight down to the Northern line and DLR platforms.

The new tunnel has been excavated, with waterproofing and concrete lining now underway. The escalator barrel from the new entrance on Cannon Street to the Northern line platforms is complete and another that will form a new escalator to the Central line is nearing completion.

The new entrance on Cannon Street will also provide two new lifts in order to introduce step-free access from the street to the Northern line and improve step-free access to the DLR.

A hoped for plan to add step-free access to the Central line was reviewed, and decided against when the cost of the extra upgrade was deemed to be too high even when considering the benefit it would have offered.

As well as the progress being made underground, the new station on Cannon Street is beginning to take shape. The structure for the new station will be complete this summer, allowing interior wall construction and station fit out to start in the autumn.

The cross passages to the new Northern line tunnel are also well underway, with a new ‘secret door’ already visible to customers using the existing southbound platform. The new tunnel will be connected to the existing Northern line in 2021.

There will be a closure of the Bank branch of the Northern line between Kennington and Moorgate in 2021 to allow the tunnelling to be completed, as the new Northern line southbound tunnel is connected to the existing railway.

The project to upgrade Bank Tube station will increase capacity at the station by 40 percent when it is completed in 2022.

