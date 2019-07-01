The Science Museum is celebrating the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission with a special screening of The Clangers – in its huge IMAX cinema.

Sir Michael Palin, the narrator of this much-loved series, will introduce the 1969 episode ‘The Tablecloth’, which sees the Clangers encounter a human astronaut.

We’ll also be joined by Sue Horne from the UK Space Agency who will showcase some exciting scientific experiments.

Plus, be one of the first to see an exclusive episode from series three, in which a mystery spacecraft causes trouble for Major Clanger.

The Clangers will be shown on Saturday 20th July at 11am, and tickets cost £5 — book here.

