The Victorian sewage pumping station at Crossness is to get a very modern art installation next month — for just three days.

Luminary will be a multi-media art installation, commissioned for Crossness Pumping Station, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Sir Joseph Bazalgette; the engineer who built London’s sewers.

The display, Luminary combines 3D laser scanning technology, video projection, sound and lighting effects to create, what they say will be an ethereal and immersive exploration of this heritage building.

The artists, Heinrich and Palmer, have scanned the entire 19thC building and they will present this moving image work on a huge theatrical curtain hanging inside the pumping station.

The work uses video, cloud technology, sound, and theatrical lighting to create an immersive digital art installation.

The event is free to attend, but you need to book tickets here.

The shows runs on the following dates:

Friday 12th July: 6pm – 9.15pm

Saturday 13th July: 11am – 2.15pm

Sunday 14th July: 11am – 2.15pm

When booking a ticket, choose either the show only, if you make your own way to Crossness, or the coach ticket option for a free bus transfer from Abbey Wood station.

If booking the coach transfer option, you need to be at Abbey Wood station 1 hour before the show starts. The coaches arrive 30 minutes before, and leave about 30 minutes after each show so you have time to look around the magnificent pumping station.

The Crossness Pumping Station café will also be open serving cold food and hot/cold drinks; and two additional vendors will be selling hot food and hot/cold drinks outside in the gardens throughout the event.

The event has been commissioned by Peabody and Crossness Engines Trust.

Also on ianVisits