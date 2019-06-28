This August, Kew Gardens will be holding a series of late-night openings, with the glass works of Dale Chihuly lit up for the evening.

As the sun goes down, the lights come up, and if timed just right, visitors can watch the sun set over Kew’s landscape and see Chihuly’s artwork begin to glow under the evening sky.

The Temperate House and Waterlily House will also be open in the evening, and the Shirley Sherwood Gallery of Botanical Art will be open for visitors to explore artwork from Chihuly’s 50-year career.

The bars and cafes will be open, and music will be played though the evening.

Opens at 7.30pm-10:30pm, 15 August – 26 October, Thursdays – Saturdays

Tickets cost £18 and can be booked here.

Take a torch with you.

