A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube workers to ballot on strike over ‘smuggled in cuts’ Morning Star

TfL has offered Tube drivers ear defenders to protect them against high levels of noise from new sections of track, after their union threatened a strike. CityAM

The number of reports of theft on the London Underground has increased by more than 80% in the past three years. BBC News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail station boss becomes Balfour aviation chief Construction Enquirer

Mainline / Overground

London Overground Boxing Day service could launch this year, says Sadiq Khan Mayor Watch

Train operator Grand Central has confirmed it plans to run new services between Blackpool and London from spring 2020. Business Traveller

Passengers Furious as Eurostar Introduces New Alcohol Restrictions Forbes

New details have emerged about the planned retail transformation of the former Eurostar terminal at London Waterloo train station. Retail Gazette

Three years of nightmare journeys on the Gospel Oak to Barking London Overground line should be done with after regular service resumed. Islington Gazette

Miscellaneous

New housing planned for High Barnet tube station Barnet Society

Golf club suspends two men after Muswell Hill councillor is racially abused on Northern line train Ham & High

A memorial to the genius who designed London Underground’s famous font just over a century ago has been unveiled. ianVisits

Transport for London has apologised for a Tube advert that appeared to joke about sexual assault. BBC News

Manchester museum tribute to late union leader Bob Crow Local Guardian

An Accessible Transport for All event in Romford raised £387 for the Head and Neck Cancer Foundation. Romford Recorder

London’s best station hotels Spectator

And finally: Laure Prouvost’s Brexit-Fuelled Art on the Underground Frieze

