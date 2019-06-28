A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube workers to ballot on strike over ‘smuggled in cuts’ Morning Star
TfL has offered Tube drivers ear defenders to protect them against high levels of noise from new sections of track, after their union threatened a strike. CityAM
The number of reports of theft on the London Underground has increased by more than 80% in the past three years. BBC News
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail station boss becomes Balfour aviation chief Construction Enquirer
Mainline / Overground
London Overground Boxing Day service could launch this year, says Sadiq Khan Mayor Watch
Train operator Grand Central has confirmed it plans to run new services between Blackpool and London from spring 2020. Business Traveller
Passengers Furious as Eurostar Introduces New Alcohol Restrictions Forbes
New details have emerged about the planned retail transformation of the former Eurostar terminal at London Waterloo train station. Retail Gazette
Three years of nightmare journeys on the Gospel Oak to Barking London Overground line should be done with after regular service resumed. Islington Gazette
Miscellaneous
New housing planned for High Barnet tube station Barnet Society
Golf club suspends two men after Muswell Hill councillor is racially abused on Northern line train Ham & High
A memorial to the genius who designed London Underground’s famous font just over a century ago has been unveiled. ianVisits
Transport for London has apologised for a Tube advert that appeared to joke about sexual assault. BBC News
Manchester museum tribute to late union leader Bob Crow Local Guardian
An Accessible Transport for All event in Romford raised £387 for the Head and Neck Cancer Foundation. Romford Recorder
London’s best station hotels Spectator
And finally: Laure Prouvost’s Brexit-Fuelled Art on the Underground Frieze
