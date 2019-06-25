Of all the striking examples of modern architecture that sprung up across the British Isles during the 1930s, the cinema must surely be considered to have had the greatest impact.

A new hardback photobook charting the history and fate of some of these stunning buildings is now crowdfunding to go into print.

Though recognised as architecturally important now, countless cinemas have long since met with the wrecking ball whilst others continue to fight for survival.

Travelling the country, photographer Philip Butler has captured what remains of Odeon founder Oscar Deutsch’s groundbreaking empire in the twenty-first century.

‘Odeon Relics’, a 144 page hardback book will showcase this collection of exterior photographs taken over the last 2 years. Each presented with summarised histories of the building in question.

For the book to go into print, they need pre-sales of £4,000 and they’re over half way there with 3 weeks to go.

Copies of the book can be ordered from £20, with higher pledges getting signed copies, or your name immortalized in the pages.

The book will also include a map of locations and a comprehensive list of Odeon cinemas built during the period and their subsequent fate.

Details about the book and to pre-order are here.

The publisher expects to have copies posted out by October at the latest, so now’s time to start thinking of Christmas present buying.

