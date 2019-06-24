Over the next couple of years, Camden High Street could be blocked to road traffic on a trial basis. The blockage will run from Camden Town underground station to Hawley Crescent and will be implemented during the festive and summer periods as well as National Clean Air Day and National Car Free Day.

The council said that creating a temporary new pedestrianised area will offer a more pleasant and safer environment. The decision follows the award of £500,000 to create a new Low Emission Neighbourhood in Camden Town.

The length of the road being used in the trial could be more significant if plans to upgrade Camden Town tube station also go ahead, as it would create a pedestrianised link between the new and old entrances for the tube station.

The council added that it also wants to encourage the use of cycle freight and cargo bikes in the borough in order to address issues such as poor air quality, and traffic congestion.

