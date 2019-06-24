Next to the tube station entrance inside Liverpool Street station can be found a bronze statue of two refugees from the Nazi pogroms.

This is Fur Das Kind – Displaced, commemorating the greatness of ordinary people in extraordinary times.

It’s a Kindertransport memorial, and equivalents also stand in Hlavni Nadrazi station, Prague, and Westbannhof Station in Vienna — two departure points for the Kindertransport to London.

Liverpool Street station was the main place of arrival and the meeting point for the children, their sponsors and eventual foster families.

One on side a plaque says that the statues are dedicated to The Religeous Society of Friends — The Quakers.

For instigating the Kindertransports and their unique role in getting the British Parliament to change legislation in order to accept the children into Great Britain.

The memorial was dedicated in September 2003 and rededicated in May 2011 by Sir Nicholas Winton.

The rededication took place as the original memorial was very different, and in a different location. Then it was just the girl in a glass case with actual artifacts brought over to the UK by children arriving by Kindertransport. That turned out to be less than suitable for the location and it was moved with the boy added.

There is also another, larger memorial at the top of the steps, but it’s more often used as a bench to sit on. Which is a shame.

