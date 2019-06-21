A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube drivers are de­manding ear defenders when travelling through loud stretches of the London Underground system. New Camden Journal

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

New trees planned around Abbey Wood Crossrail station Local Times

Lord Sugar and Apprentice winner slam Crossrail delay’s impact on business Belfast Telegraph

Mainline / Overground

A petition has been launched to preserve the history of Plumstead Station from re-development. News Shopper

Major upgrade planned for Norwood Junction railway station ianVisits

For the first time in almost 25 years train passengers between south Wales and London could have a choice between the operator they travel on. Wales Online

Thousands of commuters faced disruption on the first of a five-day strike by South Western Railway (SWR) staff over the role of train guards. BBC News

DLR

Initial funding to improve a number of DLR stations in the Royal Docks area has been approved by the Mayor of London. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Southeastern Railway worker yells ‘get out of this f***ing station’ at injured cyclist Cycling Weekly

A train travelling from Clacton-on-Sea to London Liverpool Street struck a cow between Colchester and Wivenhoe Essex Live

Whitechapel Mission gets cash for the homeless from London Overground passengers’ loose change East London Advertiser

What are the weird adverts about dreams you keep seeing on the Tube? Metro

Man who pushed a 91-year-old onto Tube track ‘took £600 of drugs’ Sky News

And finally: A retired London Underground worker is heading to South Africa to look after vultures. Gazette News

—

Image above is from Dec 2015: Photos from inside Crossrail’s Paddington Station

Also on ianVisits