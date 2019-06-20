Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Day trips from London No Comments ↓

Suggestions for things to do outside London in July 2019.

My regular look ahead to events happening next month that would probably be in my events guide, if only they weren’t happening outside the psychological barrier of the M25 motorway.

Whalton Baal Fire4th July
Whalton is the only village since 1903 to have maintained the ceremony which is a relic of the round of seasonal fires with which the ancients greeted the progress of the sun through the year.Whalton,
Northumberland
Norwich Lord Mayor’s Celebrations5th-7th July
Several days of celebrations culminating in a float parade and festival on the Saturday.Norwich,
Norfolk
Hat Fair5th-7th July
Named after an ancient fair, it is now a street arts festival lasting several days.Winchester,
Hampshire
Bodmin Riding and Heritage Day5th-7th July
Ancient tradition where young men hunt "the beast" through the town, followed by a mummers play and procession.Bodmin,
Cornwall
Oxenhope Straw Race6th July
The Oxenhope Straw Race takes place every summer in the Pennine village of Oxenhope, near Keighley. It was started by two men who made a bet about racing from one pub to the next carrying a bale of straw.Oxenhope,
West Yorkshire
World Tin Bath Championships6th July
This event is, as it sounds, a race around the harbour in strictly regulated tin baths, some of which may be less than seaworthy.Castletown,
Isle of Wight
Brighton Kite Festival6th July
Free kite festival carried out on the outskirts of the town.Brighton,
East Sussex
Bradwell Pilgrimage6th July
Annual procession by the local congregation to the remote and ancient church of St Thomas.Bradwell on Sea,
Essex
Ambleside Rushbearing6th July
This is a festival celebration associated with the ancient custom of annually replacing the rushes on the earth floors of churchesAmbleside,
Cumbria
Chalking the White Horse6th-7th July
Help to bash fresh chalk into the 3,000 year old white horse to keep it clean and fresh. I’ve done it.Uffington,
Oxfordshire
Heddington & Stockley Steam Rally6th-7th July
The Heddington and Stockley Steam Rally has been an annual event for the past 45  years, with a few exceptions. Exhibits include vintage traction engines in full steam, miniature steam, stationary engines, tractors, classic cars, motor cycles and bygones.Calne,
Wiltshire
Wenlock Olympian Games6th-14th July
The 133rd Olympic games preserving the ideals of Dr William Penny Brookes – the inspiration for the modern Olympic Movement.Much Wenlock,
Shropshire
Pontefract Liquorice Festival7th July
Sweet lovers can enjoy a tempting array of liquorice food and drink while browsing the food, craft and gift stalls at the street market.Pontefract,
West Yorkshire
Hinckley Soap Box Derby7th July
The 10th year for this event attracts entries from a multitude of both wacky and smart machines.Hinckley,
Leics
Marston Moor Battle Commemoration7th July
Annual gathering at the battle memorial by reenactors from the Sealed KnotLong Marston,
Yorkshire
Holsworthy Pretty Maids10th July
Annual ceremony where a local lady is presented with an annual income from a bequest left in 1841.Holsworthy,
Devon
John Clare Cushion Ceremony12th July
Local school children lay "cushions" of flowers at the grave of the local famous poet, John Clare – other festivals take place over the weekend.Helpston,
Northamptonshire
Black Cherry Fair13th July
Around 100 stalls, parades and fairground funfair.Chertsey,
Surrey
Stroud Brick Throwing and Rolling Pin Throwing Competition13th July
Annual event held in July between the four townships of Stroud in the world – in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.Stroud,
Gloucestershire 
World Pea Shooting Championships13th July
The 49th annual festival that takes place on the village green along with local village fete.Ely,
Cambs
Tewkesbury Medieval Festival13th-14th July
Thousands of re-enactors will travel from all round the world to help re-create the Battle of Tewkesbury of 1471.Tewkesbury,
Gloucestershire
New Milton Pedal Car Grand Prix14th July
An idea from France – pedal car racing around the town. The races now attract in excess of fifty cars and crowds of "tifosi" numbering many thousands. Teams range from talentedracers to enthusiastic pub teams, ladies teams and juniors.New Milton,
Hampshire
Swan Upping15th-19th July
Annual ceremony to count the Swans along the Thames, part tradition and part serious conservation effort.River Thames
Tweedmouth Feast18th July
The event celebrates the salmon fishing that was once a common sight on the River Tweed. Its origins date back to the 12th century festival of St Boisil.Berwick-upon-Tweed,
Northumberland
Tolpuddle Martyrs’ Festival19th-21st July
Debates and discussions from a Trade Unionist perspective at the festival named after the famous "martyrs" to the labour movement.Tolpuddle,
Dorset
The Royal International Air Tattoo19th-21st July
The worlds largest air show – trade and for the public.Fairford,
Gloucestershire
Thames Traditional Boat Rally19th-21st July
Two days of displays of around 200 traditional and restored vintage boats on the ThamesHenley on Thames,
Oxon
World Snail Racing Championships20th July
For more than 25 years the World Snail Racing Championships have taken place snails "racing" on a table.Kings Lynn,
Norfolk
Pilton Green Man Day20th July
Local fete with a medieval theme that dates from the 14th century with an ancient Green Man and Prior ritual.Barnstaple,
orth Devon
The Eckford Sweet Pea Society’s 30th Annual Show20th-21st July
Blooms of both Victorian and Modern varieties on display at the birthplace of the modern sweet pea.Shrewsbury,
Shropshire
Eyemouth Herring Queen Festival20th-28th July
Crowning of a fete Queen to mark the annual "fishermans picnic" that is now a town-wide event.Eyemouth,
Scottish Borders
Hot Pennies Day23rd July
The ceremony dates back to the 13th Century, when pennies were handed out to the poor. The reason behind the pennies being thrown hot, was that the affluent people who threw out the pennies took great delight in seeing the peasants burn their fingers whilst collecting them. Nowadays the pennies are merely warm.Honiton,
East Devon
Ebernoe Horn Fair25th July
Historic fair with its own special traditions, including the annual cricket match and the singing of the Horn Fair Song. Takes place on St James’s Day each year – it’s traditional.Ebernoe,
Sussex
Game Fair26th-28th July
Te best that the British countryside has to offer including a host of features, new competitions, and plenty to get involved in from shooting to shopping, fishing to real food, dogs, horses, gardens and moreBlenheim Palace,
Oxfordshire
Marldon Apple Pie Fair27th July
The Marldon Apple Pie Fair has been going since 1888 in memory of local farmer, George Hill, who would use his windfall apples to bake an enormous apple pie for the village. Nowadays, locals and visitors alike join in the celebrations.Marldon,
Devon
World Nettle Eating Championship27th July
Competitors are served 2-foot stalks of stinging nettles from which they pluck and eat the leaves. After an hour the bare stalks are measured and the winner is the competitor with the greatest accumulated length of nettles. Marshwood,
Dorset
Brinsley to Greasley Coffin Walk28th July
The walk commemorates the journey that Brinsley families had to take to bury their loved ones when the nearest burial ground was Greasley Churchyard some 3 miles away.Brinsley,
Nottinghamshire
The New Forest Show30th July -1st Aug
The show attracts, on average, 95,000 visitors every year and brings together a celebration of traditional country pursuits, crafts, produce and entertainment.Brockenhurst,
Hampshire

