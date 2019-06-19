How much do you know about rail locations around London: existing; historic, or fictional?

Form a team of up to four people or arrive on the evening to be part of a competitive tour of London’s railways, past and present.

The Rail Train 2019 takes place on the evening of Thur 25th July from 6pm.

This experience will call for teamwork, communication and puzzle solving as you travel through various railway-themed locations, racing to the finish against other teams.

Teams will be handed their first clue at the start point, where the excitement will begin, travelling through various locations and finishing in a railway-themed social establishment, revealed only in the last clue.

Points will be given upon completion, and the team with the most points will be crowned champions of Rail Trail 2019.

Individual participants and at least one member of each team are required to have smartphone with a camera and WhatsApp. This is so that participants and teams can send photos showing they have reached each checkpoint. At each checkpoint, a clue will then be sent to guide attendees to the next checkpoint.

To register a team (maximum of four members per team), contact email eventenquiries@imeche.org

To book individual places, go here.

Also on ianVisits