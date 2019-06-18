This coming Saturday will give you a chance to go on board a Royal Navy ship moored in Docklands for a look around.

HMS Enterprise is an Echo-class multi-role survey vessel – hydrographic oceanographic (SVHO). Multi-talented and adaptable, she’s equally at home mapping and surveying the ocean floor as she is acting as a floating base for minehunters.

Over the past five years, she’s been involved in a diverse span of activities, from detecting mines in the Arabian Gulf to saving lives and disrupting the work of human traffickers as part of a European taskgroup Operation Sophia.

She has surveyed hundreds of thousands of square miles of ocean floor, filled in as the Falkland Island’s Patrol Vessel, and most recently acted as the flagship to Standing NATO Mine Counter-Measures Group 2.

As part of a visit to London, the ship will be open to the public on Saturday (22nd June). The ship visit will be strictly for ticket holders only and the visit will last approximately 60 minutes.

Tours start at 10am and run every 20 minutes until 4pm. The ship will be moored up in South Dock in the Docklands, and the nearest DLR is South Quay, or it’s a short walk from the Jubilee line Canary Wharf station.

To book a free tour, go here.

Security searches of both persons and bags will take place prior to boarding the ship and are a condition of entry. Please note there is no left luggage facility available and only bags measuring a maximum of 55cm x 40cm x 20 cm in size will be permitted onboard. Pushchairs may be left at your own risk.

HMS Enterprise is an operational warship and as such all visitors must be able to move around her without assistance. The ship is large with steep ladders and hatches, and is therefore unsuitable for those with limited mobility. People with visual impairment must be accompanied as they regret that guide dogs are not permitted onboard the ship.

Animals are not permitted onboard and there are no facilities for pets to be left.

Also on ianVisits