A somewhat shabby, and yet quite busy station in South London could get a major makeover if plans by Network Rail are approved.

The proposals are part of the wider plan to clean up the mess of tracks around Croydon to boost the capacity of the lines through the area, but it is also a stand-alone project.

If for some rather bizarre reason the Croydon tracks project is blocked, then the Norwood Junction upgrade could still go ahead anyway.

The plans for Norwood Junction would see the tracks and platforms realigned to allow more trains to stop at the station, and for more non-stopping trains to get past them.

Trains would no longer stop at the existing platform 1, and this area will be used to help improve passenger circulation within the station. The proposed island platforms would be accessed via the new footbridges. The new platforms will be wider, and also longer so that trains no longer have to have some doors remain shut when calling at the station.

The realignment also move the non-stopping train tracks away from the platforms so there’s less risk of harm to people waiting for a slower stopping train.

The downside being that people used to going into the station and waiting on Platform 1 for the London bound trains will now have to use the footbridge.

The current underpass linking the platforms would be closed, and replaced with two new footbridges — one with lifts. The public subway that runs under the station would not be affected by the plans.

However, at the moment, the proposals for Norwood Junction station are currently unfunded, as are the wider proposals to upgrade the Brighton Main Line. Over the months and years ahead Network Rail said that it will continue to make the case for investment in the Brighton Main Line railway 2020.

A consultation is currently running on the proposals until the end of July.

