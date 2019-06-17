Following a lengthy restoration, the Grade II listed Oxford House in Bethnal Green, London will be open to the public for a series of film screenings in its attic Chapel and Theatre.

The 135 year old venue, with its beautiful gothic and Neo-Jacobean features, was the first “settlement house”, where students from Keble College Oxford could undertake residential volunteering and learn about crippling urban poverty.

This fantastic building was at risk of being lost, but through work supported by Historic England it has been rescued and re-purposed as a community arts centre. Film-goers will also have the opportunity to explore the rest of the building on guided tours.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday 17th June – and can be booked here.

Screenings

Thursday 8 August

Romeo and Juliet (Shown in the Chapel) – £19.25

Doors open: 7.00pm

Film starts: 8.30pm

Friday 9 August

Dumbo (Shown in the Theatre) – £8.25

Doors open: 10.00am

Film starts: 11.00am

The Greatest Showman (Shown in the Theatre) – £8.25

Doors open: 2.30pm

Film starts: 3.30pm

Romeo and Juliet (Shown in the Chapel) – £19.25

Doors open: 7.00pm

Film starts: 8.30pm

Saturday 10 August

Moana (Shown in the Theatre) – £8.25

Doors open: 10.00am

Film starts: 11.00am

