For one evening this week, it will be possible to cycle around the massive Kew Gardens as part of a special evening event.

Bicycles aren’t usually allowed in the Gardens so this is a unique opportunity for you to bring your bike and explore Kew Gardens from a new perspective.

In fact, entry will not be allowed for anyone without a bike on the night.

There’s no fixed route or plan, just turn up and amble gently around the gardens on your preferred form of two-wheeled transport.

The event takes place this Thursday 20th June from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. The weather forecast is currently favourable. Frankly, considering how large the gardens are, a bicycle is probably the only way to see a decent amount of the space in the two hours that the gardens are open that evening.

The Summer Cycle costs £18 per adult and tickets need to be booked in advance here.

The protect the plants, cycling is only allowed on the paths, so no darting across the grass for a shortcut.

The greenhouses wont be open on the evening, so this is purely an outdoor evening cycle.

