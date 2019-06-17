Initial funding to improve a number of DLR stations in the Royal Docks area has been approved by the Mayor of London.

A plan to see a lot more housing built in the area will also see a need for the local public transport to be upgraded, including six DLR stations – at Royal Albert, Royal Victoria, Beckton Park, Gallions Reach, Pontoon Dock, and Canning Town.

There was already an “in principle” approval to spend £3.75 million for design work on the six stations in the Royal Docks. However, as TfL will be procuring delivery of the design work, the funding must be provided to them as capital grant, which needed a formal approval from the Mayor of London.

And that has now been approved.

Delivery of the upgrades will require detailed design work and a dedicated project manager.

The design works are expected to start immediately and be completed early next year, when TfL will then need to secure planning approvals and funding for the station upgrades themselves to be carried out.

This is unrelated to the plans to build a new DLR station at Thames Wharf, which is being funded separately.

