A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube maps (not) on tube station platforms Diamond Geezer
CCTV and wheelchair bays are coming to the Central line Illford Recorder
If you were to wait for a southbound Northern line train at Bank tube station you might have noticed that a strange door has appeared on the wrong side of the railway tracks. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail’s contractors are likely to demand more money if they are rushed towards the new 2019/2020 opening date, auditor EY has warned. City AM
Past and present photos of Crossrail construction sites ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
More trains between Southend Airport and London Heart
Investigation launched into freight train derailment at Willesden Rail Advent
Eurostar introduces third direct daily service from London to the Netherlands Travel Daily
Trio of goats wandering on rail tracks cause delays for London commuters Standard
GWR train breaks Oxford to London Paddington speed record Oxford Mail
Virgin Trains plans to launch a new hourly train service between Liverpool and London when it loses its current franchise which includes the route. BBC News
DLR
TfL has finally awarded a contract to replace the oldest of its DLR trains, although the contract had been due to be awarded last year. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
A South London tube station is to host a pioneering exhibition that tells the stories of local people through the work of talented designers and illustrators. Brixton Buzz
AI could be solution to ‘leaves on the track’ rail delays Yahoo News
And finally: Gloucester Road Tube Station. The eastbound platform of the Piccadilly Line. You don’t know it, but you’re actually stepping into a crime scene. Cemetery Club
Image above is from Sept 2017: The delights of the railways at the Old Oak Common Open Day
