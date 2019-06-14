A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube maps (not) on tube station platforms Diamond Geezer

CCTV and wheelchair bays are coming to the Central line Illford Recorder

If you were to wait for a southbound Northern line train at Bank tube station you might have noticed that a strange door has appeared on the wrong side of the railway tracks. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail’s contractors are likely to demand more money if they are rushed towards the new 2019/2020 opening date, auditor EY has warned. City AM

Past and present photos of Crossrail construction sites ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

More trains between Southend Airport and London Heart

Investigation launched into freight train derailment at Willesden Rail Advent

Eurostar introduces third direct daily service from London to the Netherlands Travel Daily

Trio of goats wandering on rail tracks cause delays for London commuters Standard

GWR train breaks Oxford to London Paddington speed record Oxford Mail

Virgin Trains plans to launch a new hourly train service between Liverpool and London when it loses its current franchise which includes the route. BBC News

DLR

TfL has finally awarded a contract to replace the oldest of its DLR trains, although the contract had been due to be awarded last year. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A South London tube station is to host a pioneering exhibition that tells the stories of local people through the work of talented designers and illustrators. Brixton Buzz

AI could be solution to ‘leaves on the track’ rail delays Yahoo News

And finally: Gloucester Road Tube Station. The eastbound platform of the Piccadilly Line. You don’t know it, but you’re actually stepping into a crime scene. Cemetery Club

—

Image above is from Sept 2017: The delights of the railways at the Old Oak Common Open Day

