The Northern Line Extension to Battersea has passed a milestone after an engineering train successfully travelled the entire length of the new tunnels from Kennington to Battersea, for the first time.

The train entered the new 3.2km tunnels at Kennington station, travelling through the newly-constructed step-plate junction that connects the existing Northern line tunnels to the extension.

The engineering train then continued to the new Nine Elms Tube station before terminating at the extension’s second new station at Battersea.

Not just for showing off, the train also carried 750 metres of power cable into the extension which was installed by 15 engineers.

The first train to be driven along the full length of the Northern Line Extension marks the completion of the tunnels and track. Work to extend the line now focuses on the fit-out of the new stations, installing the power supply, and extending the signalling used on the Northern line to the extension.

The extension is expected to be completed in autumn 2021, about a year later than originally expected.

