It’s often nostalgic to look back at places that have been torn asunder by major construction sites and think, goodness, it really did look like that.

Thanks to the magic of Google Street view and its archive facility – here are some then and now photos along the central section of the Crossrail project.

Abbey Wood Station

Sept 2009

April 2018

June 2012

April 2018

North Woolwich tunnel head

Sept 2009

May 2018

Connaught Tunnel

Aug 2008

May 2018

Custom House Station

Aug 2008

March 2018

May 2012

May 2018

Silvertown Station

July 2008

May 2018

Whitechapel Station

June 2008

May 2018

Liverpool Street Station

June 2012

Feb 2018

Moorgate Station

July 2008

Sept 2017

Farringdon Station

Oct 2008

Oct 2015

July 2008

March 2018

July 2008

Feb 2018

Tottenham Court Road Station

June 2008

April 2018

Oct 2008

April 2018

Paddington Station

Aug 2009

Nov 2018

All photos courtesy Google Street View.

One comment on "Past and present photos of Crossrail construction sites
  1. Mark Cooper says:
    13th June 2019 at 1:19 pm

    Tottenham Court Road has definitely lost a lot of it’s older charm. The Crossrail project has stolen a lot of history from there. Hopefully it will get back to normal – one day?!

