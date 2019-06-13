It’s often nostalgic to look back at places that have been torn asunder by major construction sites and think, goodness, it really did look like that.
Thanks to the magic of Google Street view and its archive facility – here are some then and now photos along the central section of the Crossrail project.
Abbey Wood Station
North Woolwich tunnel head
Connaught Tunnel
Custom House Station
Silvertown Station
Whitechapel Station
Liverpool Street Station
Moorgate Station
Farringdon Station
Tottenham Court Road Station
Paddington Station
All photos courtesy Google Street View.
Tottenham Court Road has definitely lost a lot of it’s older charm. The Crossrail project has stolen a lot of history from there. Hopefully it will get back to normal – one day?!