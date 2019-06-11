There’s a chance to go inside the palatial Lloyds Register building in the City of London. Built at the turn of the 20th century, by architect Thomas Edward Collcutt FRIBA, the building is an impressive classical stone palazzo in a 16th century Italian style.

Although the area is today full of grand buildings, back in the 19th century, it was an unfashionable area of mixed uses and bleak warehousing. The new Lloyd’s Register building and the subsequent construction of Lloyd’s Avenue marked a change in the fortunes of Fenchurch Street. From a grimy mercantile district, it became a prestigious institutional address.

They will be opening their grand doors on Monday 16th and Tuesday 17th September to give you a unique opportunity to explore the historic Collcutt building and learn more about the history of Lloyd’s Register.

You will also meet some of their historic characters, take on the role of a researcher as you look through the archive highlights, explore the interactive exhibition ‘From Coffee to Seaweed’ and get a chance to be a virtual reality ship surveyor.

There are two time slots per day at 10am and 1pm — both visits last two hours.

To book tickets, go here.

Note that this is a working office so there will be staff walking around. There will be activities available for children as well on the day. The building is sometimes also open for Open House Weekend, but visiting on these weekday events gives you more time at the weekend for other buildings.

