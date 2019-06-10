Over two nights in September, the newly created Emerge Festival will see a “creative kaleidoscope” of events take over 11 London Boroughs.

Taking over some 50 venues across London, they’re setting up arty things in each, based around nine themes. The events will take place over the evenings of Friday 27 and Saturday 28 September 2019.

As they put it: “Think sonic kaleidoscopes at the Natural History Museum’s Hintze Hall and you’re starting to get the idea.”

Alas, I have no idea what a sonic kaleidoscope is, so I am not getting the idea yet.

However, the list of venues is impressive, and the cost of a weekend pass is currently on early bird offer of £30 for all venues, or £20 if you want just the Friday or Saturday. Note, not all events take place on both nights, so either book carefully, or just buy a weekend pass to be on the safe side.

The early bird offer lasts until 24th June 2019.

To book go here.

